Houston announced as host city for 2028 Republican National Convention

Republican committee members are calling it a "smart business decision," and expect more than 50,000 people to attend, bringing in an estimated $200 million to the city's economy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2028 Republican National Convention will be held in Houston after committee members voted and selected us as the host city.

"After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee's footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

What is the RNC? The party nominating conventions historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns. During a normal year, party members converge in one city, holding meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches.

"As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country," Turner said.

The committee says it expects 50,000 people to attend the event and that the RNC will have a $200 million impact on the Houston economy.

The last time a political convention was held in Texas was back in 1992 when former President George H.W. Bush was re-nominated in Houston.

Committee members and city leaders hope Houston can not only economically benefit, but also for national and international media to see how special the city is.

Now, the city will be busy for the foreseeable future as it's also hosting the 2024 College Football Playoffs National Championship, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.