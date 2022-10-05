Republican Harris Co. Commissioner Jack Cagle willing attend meeting for budget vote on 1 condition

After skipping the previous two meetings, it appears one Harris County Republican is willing to return to commissioners court, but under one condition.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Jack Cagle unveiled his own proposal. Taxpayers would be on the hook for an additional $149 million, which is about $108 million less than what is currently being proposed.

Here's a breakdown of how the extra taxpayer money would be used:

$56 million to law enforcement.

$24 million to flood control.

$45 million to the hospital district.

$24 million in discretionary spending.

It's similar to the amount of money county Judge Lina Hidalgo wants to use for law enforcement, flood control, and hospital spending.

Cagle and Commissioner Tom Ramsey have skipped the last two court meetings. But Cagle said he's ready to return.

"I'm willing to show up for a discussion-only (meeting) where there's not a boot pressed against the neck of the taxpayers with a pre-determined vote," Cagle said.

Hidalgo, who is at home resting after she said she went to the emergency room on Monday, responded to Cagle's request.

"I hesitate to do that now for two reasons: One, I'm still waiting to be medically cleared. And two, I want to make sure that the proposal will be presented in detail to the budget team so that we can have a fact-based conservation about it. More realistically, if the proposal is ironed out with our budget team, I would consider calling a discussion-only meeting on Tuesday. Separate from the commissioner's court meeting later that day," Hidalgo said.

IF NO DISCUSSION-ONLY MEETING TAKES PLACE, WILL CAGLE RETURN?

Hidalgo said she'll consider Cagle's request to have a discussion-only meeting. When ABC13 asked Cagle what he'll do if one doesn't take place, he said it depends.

"Will I appear in the next two courts? It all depends on what the answers to these questions are, but let's have a debate," Cagle said. "I'm not going to say in advance whether I'll be there or not."

Commissioners have until the end of October to vote on a budget with an increase to the tax rate. Cagle defended his decision to skip the previous two meetings.

"When I was elected, the people that elected me, elected me to represent their interests," Cagle explained. "Not to show up for a pre-determined vote."

WHAT HAPPENS IF A VOTE DOESN'T TAKE PLACE, WILL SERVICES STOP?

On social media, Hidalgo has shared alarming numbers, and information about what a lack of a budget vote has done to county services. In one tweet she said, "Because two of my colleagues didn't show up, funding for critical services was lost."

Hidalgo said this loss of funding impacted agencies on Oct. 1. However, University of Houston Clear Lake Administration and Finance Vice President Mark Denney said services continue even without a new budget.

"You couldn't hire new positions, but you could pay existing," Denney explained. "You could continue to pay for utilities, things like that, and existing obligations for materials, and services, but you couldn't go out and negotiate any new contracts."

This means, new services and programs that would be used by new dollars from the new budget are on hold. In a memo obtained by ABC13, county agencies listed what's at stake if a new budget isn't passed.

The flood control district said areas won't be mowed, the sheriff's office will cancel a cadet class, Harris Health will delay plans to expand urgent care, and block a new suite to handle endoscopy procedures.

See Harris County's annualized budget impact report for fiscal year 2022:

