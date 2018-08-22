EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4022279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person is dead and another was hurt when a black SUV struck them in Conroe, police say.

A woman is facing charges after a crash in Conroe that killed a man and put a woman in the hospital.The Conroe Police Department says Kristina Hardin, 27, was intoxicated when she crashed into three people as they were walking on E. Davis Street on Tuesday.The man who was hit by Hardin's black SUV died at the scene, while a woman was left with non-life threatening injuries. The third person who was with the pair was not injured.Records show Hardin previously faced a DWI charge in Conroe in 2014. She was given one year's probation in that incident.Hardin now faces charges of intoxication assault and tampering with evidence.