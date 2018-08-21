A man is dead and a woman was injured when they were struck by a vehicle while walking along a Conroe road.The Conroe Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of E. Davis Street.The victims were walking with a third person when a black SUV traveling westbound struck them.Police say the man who was hit died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators say driver impairment could be a factor.