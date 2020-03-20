Lakewood Church holds emergency blood drive amid COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, if you're wondering how you can help, you can roll up your sleeve this week at the Lakewood Church blood drive.
During Monday's blood drive, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center said that following the coronavirus outbreak, the blood drives dried up.
"A lot of our churches, and schools, and businesses are closed right now, so we haven't been able to hold traditional blood drives that we've had in the past," Gulf Coast Regional Vice President Theresa Pina said.
But Houston's megachurch came calling.
"These days there's so much isolation, and it's easy to get focused on our problems. I've learned when you go help somebody else, it makes your own life better," Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen said.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be taking donations starting Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakewood's Southwest Freeway location.
Visitors are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the blood center at LakewoodChurch.com.
Osteen said in his message that "It's important to make that choice to not live from a place of fear, a place of worry, a place of panic. You draw in what you consistently think about."
The megachurch canceled services over the weekend as state and Houston city leaders tried to restrict large gatherings amid the fast-spreading coronavirus crisis.
Lakewood isn't the only congregation impacted by the outbreak, with other places of worship in the area having to cancel services.
