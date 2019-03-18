Joel Osteen discusses new 4-part series on 'Good Morning America' about the life of Jesus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3957159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help

Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday to discuss a new series called "Jesus: His Life."It's a story about Jesus from his birth and everything after."I love seeing the life of Jesus through the eyes of the people that were there," Osteen said.The series is being told from different perspectives and describes the many relationships Jesus had and what they meant."It's for everybody to learn about the most important man to ever live."Osteen is the executive producer in the four-part series that airs on the History Channel on March 25 at 7 p.m.