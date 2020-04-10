lakewood church

Houston mayor speaks at Lakewood Church ahead of Easter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke Friday afternoon at Lakewood Church ahead of its planned special Easter service, which will air Sunday at 11 a.m. on ABC13.

Turner is one of the luminaries scheduled to make an appearance during the virtual service, which will also include entertainers Mariah Carey, Kanye West and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

Lakewood has also invited HPD Chief Art Acevedo and HFD Chief Samuel Pena to offer their words in the time of crisis.

The day before, Turner ordered the city's 380 parks and trails closed over the holiday weekend.

In addition, Turner has asked Houstonians to celebrate Easter at home to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Joel Osteen talks about plans for a star studded service at Lakewood Church Sunday

