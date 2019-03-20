Cardinal Daniel DiNardo released from hospital after stroke, Archdiocese says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a mild stroke Friday night.The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston announced Wednesday the archbishop's condition improved enough that he was discharged from St. Joseph's Hospital.DiNardo will now undergo rehabilitation for the next two weeks, considered standard for stroke victims, the archdiocese said.Doctors expect DiNardo will make a full recovery, a statement read.