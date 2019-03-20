HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a mild stroke Friday night.
The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston announced Wednesday the archbishop's condition improved enough that he was discharged from St. Joseph's Hospital.
DiNardo will now undergo rehabilitation for the next two weeks, considered standard for stroke victims, the archdiocese said.
Doctors expect DiNardo will make a full recovery, a statement read.
DiNardo released this statement Wednesday evening:
"I could not be more grateful to the truly wonderful doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's for their expert care and compassion, which has helped hasten my way down the road to a full recovery," said Cardinal DiNardo. "I am also doubly thankful for the many kind wishes and especially the prayers that have been directed towards my healing, which I can assure you are making a true difference. I look forward to getting back to work soon, and continuing the important work we have before us."
RELATED
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's computer seized during search at Galveston-Houston Archdiocese
Who is Cardinal DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston?
Survivors make new allegations after Archdiocese releases list
Cardinal DiNardo hopeful church will regain credibility following sex abuse scandal but it may take time
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo released from hospital after stroke, Archdiocese says
TOP STORIES
Show More