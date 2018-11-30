A computer belonging to Cardinal Daniel DiNardo was among the items seized by investigators Wednesday in a search of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese offices.Montgomery County officials confirmed that DiNardo's computer was among 12 to 15 other computers taken after a search warrant was executed.We learned Thursday that prosecutors were hoping to find a daily journal written by Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez while he was residing at the Shalom Treatment Center.A search warrant obtained by ABC13 reveals authorities are also looking for records stemming from a meeting between DiNardo and one of La Rosa-Lopez's alleged victims, who said the priest repeatedly touched him while he was still a minor.In all, six alleged victims have come forward with claims against La Rosa-Lopez, but the charging document only lists one male and one female victim. The search warrant names another.Prosecutors said the church investigation into allegations against La Rosa-Lopez extend all the way up to the Holy See in Rome.According to the search warrant, the victims were told that reports were filed with the Conroe Police Department and Child Protective Services, but CPS closed the investigations since La Rosa-Lopez did not have current contact with the victims, and the victims were no longer children.Prosecutors first learned of Father La Rosa-Lopez's journal during an interview at the Shalom Center in September.The warrant reveals the archdiocese was believed to have possession of the journal, and that it might shed light on multiple accusations of abuse against the priest.Father La Rosa-Lopez was placed in a mental institution between April 16, 2001 and January 3, 2002, after an additional victim came forward, claiming he touched him while the priest was working at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.Only two documents were found on the investigation into improper contact between La Rosa-Lopez and the sixth grade boy.An attorney conducted an investigation into whether the church was required to notify CPS of the complaint on Oct. 9, 1992.A psychological evaluation was recommended before Father La Rosa-Lopez should be allowed to continue his seminary studies, but no documentation of an evaluation were found.In a letter dated Oct. 12, 1992, Bishop Joseph Fiorenza wrote to the attorney, saying an additional "psychological examination will be conducted before admittance into the seminary." He was re-admitted to seminary in spring 1993.One of the alleged victims says La Rosa-Lopez began touching him and making intimate gestures in 1999, when he was under the age of 17. He says on one occasion, La Rosa-Lopez took him into his living quarters at the church and showed him photos of partially naked men from his seminary. The victim says La Rosa-Lopez fondled him and wouldn't let him leave the room until a relative arrived to pick him up.The victim told authorities that when he contacted church leaders, he was put in touch with Sister Maureen O'Connell, who was the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese Victims Assistance Coordinator, and Cardinal DiNardo. He says he was offered psychological counseling services and was told reports were filed with Conroe police and Child Protective Services. According to court documents, a police investigator searched for those records but did not find any such reporting.A second alleged victim told authorities that La Rosa-Lopez began touching and kissing her in 2000. She says he told her he had to wait until she was 16 to have sex.The victim says after a rehearsal for the "Passion of the Christ" play, La Rosa-Lopez reached under her clothes and fondled her while they were alone in the church kitchen.The victim told authorities she believed she was in a romantic relationship with La Rosa-Lopez and recorded their 'trysts' in her diary under a code name. Her father discovered the diary and after determining who the man was she was writing about, he confronted La Rosa-Lopez.The woman says her father reported the accusations to the church, resulting in visits from religious leaders, including then-Bishop Fiorenza. She says the result of the meetings was that La Rosa-Lopez was transferred from Sacred Heart, and her father told her never to speak of it again.In 2010, according to court documents, the woman learned that La Rosa-Lopez had been promoted to a church in Richmond, Texas. She then followed up with the Catholic church, and during an interview with Cardinal DiNardo and Sister O'Connell, she says she was told that La Rosa-Lopez had been sent to a mental institution and was placed in an administration position without contact with children or teenagers.Upon verifying that La Rosa-Lopez was, in fact, the priest of St. John the Fisher Church in Richmond, the victim says she decided to make a police report.ABC13 reached out to the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese for comment. They provided the following statement: