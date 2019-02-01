Who is Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston?

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is the archbishop of Galveston-Houston and pastor to its more than 1.7 million Catholics.Cardinal DiNardo was born in Steubenville, Ohio, but was raised in Castle Shannon near Pittsburgh with his three siblings.He received his master's degree in philosophy from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.In July 1977, Cardinal DiNardo was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.He was appointed coadjutor bishop of Sioux City, Iowa, and ordained there as a bishop 20 years later.In 2004, he was named coadjutor bishop of Galveston-Houston and became ordinary of the Archdiocese after Archbishop Fiorenza retired in 2006.Cardinal DiNardo also received the pallium from Pope Benedict XVI that same year.He is a member of the Pontifical Council for Culture, the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, the Pontifical Council for the Economy, and is on the Board of Trustees of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.