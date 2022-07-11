Former ABC13 news director Rehan Aslam dies following cancer battle

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved member of our ABC13 family, former news director Rehan Aslam. Rehan was an incredible husband, father, son, brother and friend.Aslam joined ABC13 in 2014 as assistant news director, before being named vice president and news director in 2019."Rehan's favorite saying was 'always assume positive intent,'" said Wendy Granato, General Manager of ABC13. "He applied that sense of hope and optimism to everything he did and everyone he met."Just last year, Rehan landed his dream job in New York City. He was named Vice President and News Director at our sister station, WABC, the number one station in the country. Only a few months into his new job, Rehan was diagnosed with brain cancer.He began his broadcasting career in 2001 at WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. He then went on to produce at WJW-TV in Cleveland and executive produce at WFLD-TV in Chicago.Aslam was passionate about storytelling, spending each day serving the diverse communities in Houston and New York. He was the founding member of the ABC Owned Television Stations' Houston Belong Committee, a group that focuses on diversity and inclusion at the workplace. He believed representation mattered in the stories that are told every day.Aslam was a 2009 Peabody Award Winner for his work on "The Derrion Albert Beating" story. He was also the recipient of the 2019-2020 Houston Media Alliance News Director of the Year Award.Known for his infectious laugh, warm smile, and his ability to connect with anyone in a conversation. Rehan inspired each of us to be our best selves and journalists every single day.Rehan was 48 years old and leaves behind his wife Sadaf and son Rafae.