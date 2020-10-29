Style & Fashion

Reebok releasing 'Ghostbusters' sneakers on Halloween night

Reebok is making sure you're ready to bust ghosts from head to toe.

They are releasing some new "Ghostbusters" inspired sneakers.

The collection includes two pairs of sneakers dubbed "ghost smashers" and "classic leather."


The classic leather shoes sell for $100.

The ghost smashers are $150 and come with their own mini proton packs.

Reebok's Ghostbusters collection also includes several shirts and jumpsuits like the ones worn in the classic movies.

The sci-fi line is being released appropriately on Halloween night.

RELATED: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan's' Halloween show airs Friday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionhalloweenghostbusterssneakers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A cold wind blows into Houston Thursday
Woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her
Funeral service for fallen HPD sergeant set for Thursday
Here's what the roads will look like during this Halloween
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
For 1 day, you can early vote at any time at these 8 places
Up to 20 bullets fired in southside shooting that killed woman
Show More
Zeta makes landfall just west of Grand Isle Louisiana in Cocodrie
5 US hospitals attacked by Russian ransomware, FBI warns
Group works to restart international air travel
Harris Co. issues new $40M COVID-19 relief fund
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods found in Katy home
More TOP STORIES News