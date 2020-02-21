Mardi Gras meets Tex-Mex as Elita shares her Crawfish Enchilada recipe!

Mardi Gras comes to Texas! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a recipe that fuses Tex-Mex and Cajun! Elita Loresca shares a quick and easy recipe for gourmet quality Crawfish Enchiladas. It's packed with protein and flavor with Goya black beans and spices. This one is sure to get you in the Big Easy spirit!
This Week's Recipe: Crawfish Enchiladas
Ingredients
For the enchilada sauce:
- 2 tbsp vegetable or coconut oil
- 2 tbsp flour
- 4 tbsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp Goya garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp Goya ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp dried oregano
- 2 cups chicken stock
For Filling:
- 2 tbsp Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 small white onion diced
- 1 lb crawfish tails
- 1 4oz can green chilies
- 1 15oz can Goya Black Beans
- 8 large flour tortillas
- 3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese
- optional toppings: avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Instructions
Step 1: Combine oil, flour, spices in a pot or deep pan, at medium heat. Stirring frequently, add chicken stock. Set aside at low heat once combined.
Step 2: In a separate pan, heat olive oil. Sautee onion and green chilies. Season as you wish. After 1-2 minutes add crawfish tails, stirring frequently. Then add rinsed black beans. Mix well in the pan, heating the mixture.
Step 3: spread sauce over one side of the tortilla and then add a spoonful of filling. Roll tortilla so that the sauce and filling are contained and place to baking dish. Repeat this, and place all tortillas in baking dish side by side, until full. Add extra sauce over rolled tortillas in the dish. Top generously with cheese. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
