Buckle up! Here's Chelsey's Rodeo slow cooker BBQ chicken chili recipe



Houston Rodeo season is here! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a recipe that combines two Texas staples; BBQ and Chili! Chelsey has the easy recipe for you, on cooking with ABC13.This Slow-Cook BBQ Chili is packed with GOYA Beans and spices, and sure to get you in the Rodeo spirit!

This Week's Recipe: Slow-Cooker Shredded BBQ Chicken Chili


Ingredients
2lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast
tbsp. Goya Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper
1 tbsp. Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 can (15.5 oz.) Goya Cannellini
1 can (15.5 oz.) Goya Great Northern Beans
1 can (15.5 oz.) Goya Red Kidney Beans
1 small yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 cup Goya Ketchup
3 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. chili powder
2 tsp. Goya Minced Garlic
1 tsp. Goya Ground Cumin
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1 packet Goya Chicken Flavored Bouillon
Cilantro
Shredded cheddar cheese
Sour cream
Tortilla strips
Instructions

Step 1- Season chicken with Adobo and olive oil; transfer to 4 qt. slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine.

Step 2- Cook on LOW until chicken is cooked through and very tender, about 6 hours. Transfer chicken to cutting board. Using two forks, shred chicken and return to slow cooker. Cook on HIGH until chicken is completely coated and chili thickens slightly, about 20 minutes more.

Step 3 - Serve chili in bowls with desired garnishes.
Get A Printable Recipe


Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram! Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.



