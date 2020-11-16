Happy Thanksgiving! Elita cooks up a unique beef empanadas recipe!

Bring something new to the Thanksgiving feast! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you an authentic Latin that won't take all day to make. Elita Loresca has the recipe for delicious beef empanadas, made easy with GOYA pastry disks!
This Week's Recipe: Beef Empanadas
Ingredients
1lb ground beef
white onion chopped
green bell pepper
1Tbs Goya olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
2 garlic cloves chopped
6 Green Spanish olives chopped
4oz tomato sauce
1 tbs white wine
Goya Canola oil - half a bottle for frying
Goya Frozen discos
Instructions
1- In a pan at medium heat add olive oil, onion, bell pepper, garlic, sauté.
2- Add ground beef and brown.
3- Add tomato sauce, olives, and white wine and simmer for about 10 minutes
4- Once the beef picadillo mixture is done scoop it into a thawed disco and fold over, securing the sides by pressing down with a fork.
Heat the canola oil until hot. Carefully place empanadas in the hot oil and fry until they are golden brown.
