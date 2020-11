Happy Thanksgiving! Elita cooks up a unique beef empanadas recipe!

This Week's Recipe: Beef Empanadas

Ingredients

Instructions

1lb ground beef
white onion chopped
green bell pepper
1 teaspoon salt
2 garlic cloves chopped
6 Green Spanish olives chopped
4oz tomato sauce
1 tbs white wine
Goya Canola oil - half a bottle for frying

1- In a pan at medium heat add olive oil, onion, bell pepper, garlic, sauté.
2- Add ground beef and brown.
3- Add tomato sauce, olives, and white wine and simmer for about 10 minutes
4- Once the beef picadillo mixture is done scoop it into a thawed disco and fold over, securing the sides by pressing down with a fork.

Heat the canola oil until hot. Carefully place empanadas in the hot oil and fry until they are golden brown.