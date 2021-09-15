collapse

Country star Reba McEntire rescued from Oklahoma building after staircase collapse

The singer and her partner were in the city of Atoka touring the historic building
EMBED <>More Videos

Reba McEntire OK after firefighters evacuate her on ladder

ATOKA, Oklahoma -- Rescue crews in a small city in Oklahoma were captured on video rescuing country star Reba McEntire from a historic building after a staircase collapsed on Tuesday.

According to KXII-TV, the singer and her partner, Rex Linn, were touring the building when a set of stairs collapsed, leaving them stranded on the second floor.

The video, taken by a woman named Tina Eldridge-Jackson, shows the superstar coming down a ladder with the help of firefighters.

McEntire commented on the incident on Twitter Wednesday afternoon saying she's glad no one was seriously injured.



"We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments," the singer wrote.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomacelebrityentertainmentcollapserescuecaught on tapenationalcaught on videou.s. & worldbuilding vacatedunstable buildingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLAPSE
Video shows gunman chase man down sidewalk before deadly shooting
At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands collapse during bullfight
Man dies after being shot by 2 suspects while walking on a sidewalk
A year later, Surfside remembers 98 victims of Florida condo collapse
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News