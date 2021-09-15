Country star Reba McEntire rescued from Oklahoma building after staircase collapse

According to KXII-TV, the singer and her partner, Rex Linn, were touring the building when a set of stairs collapsed, leaving them stranded on the second floor.
The video, taken by a woman named Tina Eldridge-Jackson, shows the superstar coming down a ladder with the help of firefighters.
McEntire commented on the incident on Twitter Wednesday afternoon saying she's glad no one was seriously injured.
While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.— Reba McEntire (@reba) September 15, 2021
"We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments," the singer wrote.