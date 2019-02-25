Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The city of Houston has announced the return of a program to help homebuyers with their down payment.
The multi-million dollar NeighborhoodLIFT program is an effort to boost home ownership.
Qualified homebuyers could receive $15,000 toward a down payment and closing costs.
Active military, veterans, first responders or teachers may be eligible for an additional $2,500.
Those interested in the program can register to attend a free event here. Registration begins March 4. The events will take place March 22-23.
The city is partnering with Wells Fargo for the program.
You can find more information and the necessary criteria here.