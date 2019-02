Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying

The city of Houston has announced the return of a program to help homebuyers with their down payment.The multi-million dollar NeighborhoodLIFT program is an effort to boost home ownership.Qualified homebuyers could receive $15,000 toward a down payment and closing costs.Active military, veterans, first responders or teachers may be eligible for an additional $2,500. Those interested in the program can register to attend a free event here. Registration begins March 4. The events will take place March 22-23.The city is partnering with Wells Fargo for the program.