Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying

Houston program offering $15K grant for down payment on home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The city of Houston has announced the return of a program to help homebuyers with their down payment.

The multi-million dollar NeighborhoodLIFT program is an effort to boost home ownership.

Qualified homebuyers could receive $15,000 toward a down payment and closing costs.

Active military, veterans, first responders or teachers may be eligible for an additional $2,500.

Those interested in the program can register to attend a free event here. Registration begins March 4. The events will take place March 22-23.

The city is partnering with Wells Fargo for the program.

You can find more information and the necessary criteria here.
