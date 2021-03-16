Houston CultureMap

Houston nails ranking as busiest home construction market in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- New single-family homes are popping up like mushrooms around Greater Houston, with the region nailing down its status as the busiest home construction market in the country.

Data from the National Association of Home Builders shows the Houston area issued 48,208 construction permits for single-family homes in 2020. That cements the Bayou City's status as No. 1 among U.S. metro areas for single-family construction permits handed out last year.

Following just behind is Dallas-Fort Worth, which issued 43,884 construction permits and thus landing at No. 2 overall in the U.S. for permits. The Austin area ranked fifth overall (21,653 permits).

The year 2020 saw 9% more in sales than 2019. Plus, the average amount of days a home stays on market even shortened!



For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
