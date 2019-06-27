Real Estate

Heritage Christian Academy moving into Manvel mansion

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- The Heritage Christian Academy is moving into the abandoned Manvel mansion.

The giant home near Manvel had a big price tag, but it does need a little work first.

This 60,175 sq ft brick home, located on 2354 County Road 59, was on the market for a cool $3.5 million. The home has 46 bedrooms, 26 full bathrooms, a 9-car garage, an indoor swimming pool and spa and an elevator.

Realtors say the home was built in 2001 by a doctor and his wife. They originally intended to use the property as a live-in rehab facility for the doctor's patients. More than halfway through the project, construction was brought to a halt. Instead, the couple built a nearly identical house on the 15-acre lot next door where they currently live.

"Somebody decided the structure was too large, and they didn't want to complete it," said realtor Mona Miller. "It's definitely not your luxury mansion. It's not built in that sense. It's definitely built institutional like."

There is a small elevator toward the back of the home for those unable to take the stairs. There's also a natatorium with an inground pool and a three-bench sauna.

But the giant house needs a lot of work.

"Vandals unfortunately had broke in. Pulled out electrical wiring. Pulled out AC duct work. Broken windows, damaged sheetrock. So a lot of it will probably be taking the property down to the studs and starting over," Miller said.

The home also sits on 15 acres of property, is located near new schools and is only a 20-minute drive to the Medical Center.

The school hopes to move in by August 2020. They say they will need to do some renovations inside and add a parking lot.

Heritage Christian Academy is a non-denominational school serving kids from 6 months to middle school. They are currently in Shadow Creek.

