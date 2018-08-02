CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --If you've wanted to run wild in a water park of your own and you have $2.8 million to sink, then the famed Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark can be yours.
The noted recreation land-turned-amusement attraction in Conroe just hit the market.
Last year, Chaddilac's Backyard Waterpark opened to the paying public, offering a zip line, 40-foot slide and diving platform, swimming, volleyball and other activities on the more than 20 acres.
RELATED: You're invited to Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark in Conroe
The property's online listing tries to illustrate the appeal of owning the land and the opportunity of running a busy weekend destination.
"Have you ever wanted your own water park oasis right in your backyard?" the listing starts off, emphasizing the potential for more on the land.
"This property would be a great investment for years to come with the right idea set in motion," the listing states.
Chadillac's currently offers recreation to a capacity of 2,500 people. It was charging $20 for adults and $10 children to access the grounds.
While the swimming hole offers opportunities for closer weekend fun to folks living in the Houston area, the listing states that Grand Texas Theme Park is 13 miles away.
You can view the listing here.