An unassuming 2-story home in the Timbergate gated community holds a special surprise inside. According to the listing , the mosaic masterpiece is the former home to a talented artist.The home has bold colors throughout, with each room having a personality of its own.The patio home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a whimsically landscaped side yard.If you're interested, the one-of-a-kind home's price is $179,900.