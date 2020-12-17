Society

Real vs lab grown diamonds: Can you tell the difference?

By
Christmas may mark a very busy time for the wedding industry.

The holidays are often used as a setting for proposals, and with a COVID-19 vaccine finally beginning to roll out, business at wedding venues could be ready for a post-pandemic rebound.

If you are planning to leave a diamond under the tree, you may want to consider lab grown.

The biggest reason is they cost a whole lot less than their earth-created cousins.

"You can buy a lab grown diamond for about 75% less than a natural diamond, so that is a huge difference and not only that, you get the same look," said Steven Silver with Jewelry Appraisal Services.

As for the look, Silver tells us over the last few years, the lab growing process has gotten better and current lab grown diamonds are on par with natural diamonds for looks and quality.

"The question always is, 'Is it a real diamond?' Well, it comes from a natural diamond crystal, but it is still considered a synthetic lab grown diamond and the growth of this lab grown issue is basically a price issue," said Silver.

For instance, a $5,000, one-carat natural diamond will only set you back $1,300 for a lab grown equivalent.

One downside, the resale value of a lab grown diamond is far less than a natural one.

"Because there is an endless supply," added Silver.

But if you believe love is eternal, and your loved one doesn't mind, our expert says it is virtually impossible for the average person to tell the difference between lab grown and natural diamonds.

Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Arkansas state park

EMBED More News Videos

A trip to pick up a transmission turned into a big diamond discovery for one Texas woman!



'There's still good people out there': Woman returns lost diamond ring, refuses reward
EMBED More News Videos

A complete stranger returned a lost diamond ring and refused to accept a reward for doing so.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydiamondsjewelry
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Well over a million people' in Texas to receive vaccine, Abbott says
Woman violently attacked while taking out her trash, police say
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Teen girl stole family's car before deadly crash, mother says
COVID likely leading cause of death in US: Researchers
Houston ISD police mourn officer who died by suicide
18-wheeler falls from NW Harris Co. overpass
Show More
Neighbor rescues family from N. Houston house fire
More TX Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory, but holdouts remain
Sunshine and mild temps push freeze out for Thursday afternoon
Attorneys stress importance of having a will
AAA projects 29% drop in Texas travel during holiday season
More TOP STORIES News