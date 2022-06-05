ROCKPORT, Texas -- With the Lone Star State in the midst of a nation-topping land grab, real estate - especially reasonably priced - is getting harder to find, particularly near the water. Consider Galveston Bay homes, such as this one going for more than $3 million.
To that end, a new report from Realtor.com offers welcome news for those in search of Texas homes near the beach that won't break the bank.
Rockport, Texas, a coastal community about a three-hour drive from Houston, lands at No. 7 on Realtor.com's list of most affordable beach towns. The charming Gulf Coast town's average home list price is $435,112. Rockport is popular for its "clean beaches, fantastic fishing, and world-class birdwatching," per the report.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Charming Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns in US
REAL ESTATE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News