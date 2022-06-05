real estate

Charming Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns in US

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

ROCKPORT, Texas -- With the Lone Star State in the midst of a nation-topping land grab, real estate - especially reasonably priced - is getting harder to find, particularly near the water. Consider Galveston Bay homes, such as this one going for more than $3 million.

To that end, a new report from Realtor.com offers welcome news for those in search of Texas homes near the beach that won't break the bank.

Rockport, Texas, a coastal community about a three-hour drive from Houston, lands at No. 7 on Realtor.com's list of most affordable beach towns. The charming Gulf Coast town's average home list price is $435,112. Rockport is popular for its "clean beaches, fantastic fishing, and world-class birdwatching," per the report.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatetexasbeachestexas newsreal estatehomeownershouston culturemapculturemap
REAL ESTATE
'Development without displacement' touted in new affordable housing
$37M SF 'Full House' home listing was illegitimate, Zillow says
Changing Third Ward: How rising home prices are pushing out families
2 Houston neighbors named some of America's most livable small cities
TOP STORIES
Local leaders to gather for vigil in support of Brittney Griner
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston on FM 1960, police say
Conroe ISD releases 2022 summer meal program details
Dangerous heat possible this week
Police shut down rowdy beach party on Texas City Dike Pier
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
Show More
Family searches for remains of woman murdered in 1986
Senator pushes for change after chain of events of escaped prisoner
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Pregnant woman and man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police say
Man shot after argument over disrespectful behavior in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News