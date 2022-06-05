Charming Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns in US

ROCKPORT, Texas -- With the Lone Star State in the midst of a nation-topping land grab, real estate - especially reasonably priced - is getting harder to find, particularly near the water. Consider Galveston Bay homes, such as this one going for more than $3 million.To that end, a new report from Realtor.com offers welcome news for those in search of Texas homes near the beach that won't break the bank.Rockport, Texas, a coastal community about a three-hour drive from Houston, lands at No. 7 on Realtor.com's list of most affordable beach towns. The charming Gulf Coast town's average home list price is $435,112. Rockport is popular for its "clean beaches, fantastic fishing, and world-class birdwatching," per the report.