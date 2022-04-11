Cyclist killed in northeast Harris County, deputies say

man killed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A cyclist was killed on Sunday morning in northeast Harris County, investigators say.

Raymond Daniel Wike, a pedal cyclist, was traveling in the right southbound lane in the 9900 block of Sheldon Road.

An unknown car failed to control their speed when striking Wike from behind on his bicycle, deputies say.

The unknown driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

Wike was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injures sustained from the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. See back for more information.
