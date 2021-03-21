Man accused of killing 6-year-old Pasadena girl denied bond

Raymeon Means, 35, appeared before a judge overnight and was denied bond. Means told the judge he did not want a court appointed attorney.
WATCH: Raymeon Means court appearance
RELATED: Capital murder charge filed against man accused of killing 6-year-old Pasadena girl
Means is accused of shooting Laurionne Walker multiple times on Friday in Pasadena.
Means is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday where a trial court judge will decide if he should be eligible for bond.
RELATED: 6-year-old killed in Pasadena apartment over spilled water, police say
Laurionne's mother told ABC13 on Friday that she was left in the care of a relative so she could attend the vigil for Porsha Branch and her three children, who all died in a crash in Spring Sunday night.
READ ALSO: 'It still feels like it's unreal:' Father remembers wife, 3 kids killed in Spring crash
Laurionne's mother is the aunt of the three children who died in the crash.
The charge of capital murder is defined by the Texas Penal Code as an offense defined under the murder statute and in the commission of another crime, including the murder of someone ten years old or younger. If convicted, punishments range from life in prison to the death penalty.
It wasn't immediately known if prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty in this case.
WATCH: SkyEye flies over active investigation after girl shot
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.