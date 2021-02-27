ABC13 Vault: Ray Charles, Quincy Jones visit Houston Symphony in 1971

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ray Charles, the soul music legend, was once a Houston resident, and returned to the city for a special event with the Houston Symphony Orchestra 50 years ago this month.
His visit was chronicled by ABC13 film cameras, and we found the footage in our ABC13 Vault.
The Grammy award winner was in the Bayou City on Feb. 22, 1971, to perform. He was asked about his decision to play with the classical musicians.
"I like the feeling of it," Charles said. "Plus, I think that it is something that almost anybody can understand. In other words, you wouldn't have to be a music scholar to dig it."
We also spotted another famous face on hand for the performance - legendary music producer Quincy Jones - wearing a very 70s shirt.
