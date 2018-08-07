ROAD TO RECOVERY

Rapper Slim Thug wants to give a Hurricane Harvey victim who lost everything a new place to live

Rapper Slim Thug wants to put a roof over someone who lost their house during Hurricane Harvey.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you lost your home during Hurricane Harvey, a 90-second phone call could win your family a new place to live.

Rapper Slim Thug is pitching in to help give a family affected by the disaster a remodeled home in northeast Houston, and all you have to do is leave a voicemail telling him how you lost your home.

Nine other people who enter the contest will get a $1,000 gift card.

You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to enter. If you want to be considered for one of these prizes, click here to enter.

The contest sponsors say entries will be judged based on:
  • How your previous home was lost during Hurricane Harvey
  • Your current family situation and how the loss affected your life
  • Previous disaster relief you received, and
  • Financial ability to pay for ongoing expenses related to home ownership

The winner will be drawn on Sept. 26.
