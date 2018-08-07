HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you lost your home during Hurricane Harvey, a 90-second phone call could win your family a new place to live.
Rapper Slim Thug is pitching in to help give a family affected by the disaster a remodeled home in northeast Houston, and all you have to do is leave a voicemail telling him how you lost your home.
Nine other people who enter the contest will get a $1,000 gift card.
You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to enter. If you want to be considered for one of these prizes, click here to enter.
The contest sponsors say entries will be judged based on:
- How your previous home was lost during Hurricane Harvey
- Your current family situation and how the loss affected your life
- Previous disaster relief you received, and
- Financial ability to pay for ongoing expenses related to home ownership
The winner will be drawn on Sept. 26.