You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to enter

How your previous home was lost during Hurricane Harvey

Your current family situation and how the loss affected your life

Previous disaster relief you received, and

Financial ability to pay for ongoing expenses related to home ownership

If you lost your home during Hurricane Harvey, a 90-second phone call could win your family a new place to live.Rapper Slim Thug is pitching in to help give a family affected by the disaster a remodeled home in northeast Houston, and all you have to do is leave a voicemail telling him how you lost your home.Nine other people who enter the contest will get a $1,000 gift card.The contest sponsors say entries will be judged based on:The winner will be drawn on Sept. 26.