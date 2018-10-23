Rapper Jon James killed in Canada while performing stunt on plane wing

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Jon James killed while rapping on wing of plane

VERNON, British Columbia --
A Canadian rapper died while performing a stunt that involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.

British Columbia's Coroners Service says 34-four-year-old Jon James McMurray died while working with a team making videos of airplane stunts and parachuting in that province Saturday.

McMurray manager Ryan Desrochers says the rapper had trained "intensively" for the stunt but as he moved farther out onto a wing the small Cessna went into a downward spiral. The manager says McMurray held onto the wing too long and by the time he let go he didn't have time to open his parachute.

The plane and pilot later landed safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane accidentrapperman killedcanadau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky numbers?
Juvenile killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Brazoria man travels 900 miles to meet children for sex: Police
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Category 3 storm makes landfall
1 dead after work bus crash near Freeport
Texas model sues New York strip club over social media posts
If you spot this in your backyard, don't be afraid
Man accused of running high-dollar prostitution ring
Show More
Pasadena ISD football player scores TD after leg amputated
Jury to hear 911 calls from night of fatal fight outside Denny's
Teen at center of groundbreaking genetic mutation study dies
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
Wheelchair-bound student scores TD after leg amputation
More News