I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

What I have noticed is that ANY slightly negative news about you.. Will bring your Haters out to party 🎉. Lol. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

CELEBRITY ARRESTS:

Ice-T was arrested after allegedly evading tolls on the George Washington Bridge.The actor and musician, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was arrested Wednesday morning.Authorities say he used an E-ZPass lane without a working tag.Officers also issued the actor a summons for not having license plates and registration.It didn't take long for the actor to speak out on social media about the incident: