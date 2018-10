Vince Vaughn pleaded not guilty to three DUI related charges via his attorneys who appeared in court on Friday.Vaughn was not present in court.He was arrested back in June at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach at Artesia Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.Police said he was asked repeatedly to get out of the vehicle, but he refused.His next court date is set for Dec. 14.He could face up to 360 days in county jail.