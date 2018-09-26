ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

10 celebrities that have served jail time

Ten celebrities that have spent time in jail

What do Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen and Lil Wayne have in common? They have all spent time in jail.

Here's a look at 10 celebrities who spent time locked up, which may or may not surprise you.

Mark Wahlberg - At the age of 16, Wahlberg was caught stealing beer. The LA Times reports Wahlberg punched one man and used a large stick to hit a Vietnamese man while shouting racial slurs. He was sentenced to two years for the felony charge, and served 45 days in prison.

Lil Wayne - In 2010, rapper Lil Wayne spent eight months in jail for felony gun possession after police searched his tour bus.

Robert Downey Jr. - After being arrested numerous times on charges related to drugs, Downey missed a court-ordered drug test in 1997 and was ordered to spend six months in the Los Angeles County Jail.

Teresa Giudice - Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe, entered a guilty plea to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Joe was sentenced to 41 months.

Remy Ma - In 2008, rapper Remy Ma was found guilty of two charges of assault in connection with an argument she had with a friend. MTV News reported the rapper was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Tim Allen - Comedian and Home Improvement star Tim Allen served two years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking charges.

Lil' Kim - Rapper Lil' Kim was sentenced in 2005 to serve a year and a day in federal prison after she admitted in court that she tried to protect friends by lying to a grand jury.

Wesley Snipes - In 2008, actor Wesley Snipes was sentenced to three years in prison for willful failure to file federal income tax.

Martha Stewart - TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart was sentenced to a five-month sentence in 2004 for insider stock trading.

Lindsay Lohan - After several run-ins with the law, Lindsay Lohan served two weeks in prison in 2010 for failing to attend her court-ordered alcohol education classes.
