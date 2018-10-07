CELEBRITY ARREST

Comedian Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver

Comedian Katt Williams was arrested by police in Portland, Oregon after he was accused of attacking his driver.

PORTLAND, Oregon --
Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his driver.

KATU reported Williams was set to perform at in Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out" comedy improv show Friday night, but never made it.

According to Port of Portland police, he got into an argument with his town car driver after they picked him up near the Portland airport.

The town car driver had swelling and cuts on his face, according police.

Williams, whose real name is Micah Williams, left in another vehicle and was arrested Saturday.
