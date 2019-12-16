Rapper gifts 11-member family dozens of gifts after house fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southwest Houston family has a lot to be thankful for, even in this trying season of their lives.

The 11-member family was displaced after a recent fire caused damage to their home on Dec. 6.

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is working to ensure this family has a great holiday.



Eight children, ages five to 14, three adults, and two dogs have all relocated just weeks away from Christmas.

But have no fear, Trae Tha Truth is here!

The Houston rapper, famously known for responding when families across the city fall on hard times, came through and surprised the eight children with dozens of gifts including toys, gift cards, and a stereo.



No one was home when the fire broke out, but the family's presents were among the items destroyed

Coincidentally, Trae heard about the incident on the same day he was holding a community toy drive.

Officials believe the fire was caused by an unattended stove that was left on.

