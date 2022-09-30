Hulu's 'Ramy' reveals more drama, mixed in with its signature humor in season 3

Ramy Youssef gives viewers a preview of season 3 of Hulu's 'Ramy.' Moral compasses are "flipped" as they go through "crisis of faith."

LOS ANGELES -- "Ramy" is back on Hulu for season 3 and things have not gotten any easier for Ramy and the Hassan family.

"I think something we examine for everybody is an overarching theme of a crisis of faith," Ramy Youssef, the series creator and star told On The Red Carpet.

Everyone has their faith - in their choices, in humanity, in the American dream - tested. And the audience will see those stories play out this season.

"I think the big intention for this season was really to lean into our ensemble," Youssef said. "We had a deep intention to try and flip everyone's moral compass and understand it from every angle."

Laith Nakli, who plays Uncle Naseem, said, "His inner turmoil boils over a little bit and he starts identifying it in his own way, as if he's a demon, he's possessed. It's something in him that needs to get out."

Ramy's mother, played by Hiam Abbass also has some things to get off her chest. "She's fed up," Abbass said. "She got to a point where she's angry, she's unhappy and something had to happen in order to make life maybe more enjoyable for her."

May Calamawy, who plays Ramy's sister Dena, said, "There is like an irritation and then this deep love as well. They all know something is not well in the house. There is a tension they need to deal with."

Season 3 of "Ramy" is now streaming on Hulu.

