Raising Cane's hiring 5,000 new workers and paying $2 million in bonuses to current employees

While many businesses during the pandemic have been struggling with laying off workers and bringing in customers, popular fast food chain, Raising Cane's, has been thriving.Not only will they hire 5,000 new workers across the U.S. this week, Raising Cane's will also distribute $2 million in bonuses to all current employees, said the CEOs.The $2 million payout is intended to make-up for the hours that each crewmember agreed to give up at the beginning of this pandemic, so that all crewmembers could stay employed, in support of the mantra."When the crisis began, we created a mantra 'NO CREW LEFT BEHIND,' and I made a promise that we would all get through this together," Co-CEO AJ Kumaran said. "Our crew has continued to stay positive while working incredibly hard, and some even reduced their hours in order to keep everyone's job safe. We are extremely grateful for their shared sacrifice and are blessed to have such an amazing crew. Thanks to their hard work, Raising Cane's will come out of this crisis even stronger than before. I couldn't be prouder and more thankful for each and every one of our restaurant leaders and crewmembers."So far, Raising Cane's has kept most its 500 restaurants open nationwide. Only those without drive-thrus have temporarily closed. In addition, both CEOs have taken no salary as part of their commitment to not furlough a single crewmember.Raising Cane's will open three new locations in Texas this month. Anyone interested in applying can check the restaurant's website.