4-year-old boy who lost both parents to COVID-19 gets worldwide support

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A San Antonio boy who lost both parents to COVID-19 is now receiving worldwide support.At just 4 years old, Raiden Gonzalez lost both his parents, Adan Gonzalez III and Mariah Salinas, to the virus in September."He was the apple of their eye," said Margie Bryant, the little boy's great-aunt.Raiden is now being raised by his grandmother while aunts and uncles are also helping out. The family's story made national headlines and they have received messages of support from as far away as Ireland, the U.K. and Italy.A GoFundMe account created for the family has raised more $167,000 from more than 3,600 people."This will definitely help so that hopefully they can buy their forever home and get reliable transportation," said Bryant. "I can't thank the people enough that have donated thus far."Bryant, who lives in Pearland, tells ABC13 Adan contracted the virus in June while training at a new job.He tested positive, she said, on June 3, was hospitalized on June 9 and died in a San Antonio hospital on June 26."Contact was very, very limited. Mariah was just an emotional wreck. If she was lucky she would be able to talk to the charge nurse once a day. At the very end when the nurses thought there may not be a recovery, she was allowed to FaceTime with him," said Mariah's uncle, Harry Wagner.The family says Mariah was determined to forge on as a preschool teacher and focus on Raiden. Mariah, just 29 years old, died 102 days after her husband, who was 33.Her COVID-19 positive test came back after her death."She had no symptoms whatsoever. Not a sniffle, not a cough. Nothing," said Bryant.As a third wave of the virus hits the U.S., this family wants you to know how deeply it can cut, hurt and change your world forever."It's not a joke. It's not fake news," said Wagner.If you're interested in helping Raiden and his family, visit their