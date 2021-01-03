Business

Indiana woman starts 'rage therapy,' object-destroying business after challenging 2020

WARSAW, Ind. -- An Indiana entrepreneur says her new business is helping folks get the therapy they need this winter after a tough 2020.

RELATED: Beating holiday blues during the pandemic


The company is called Rage Therapy, and Ashley Finney is behind the idea of allowing customers take a baseball bat to breakable objects.
The objective, she says, is for customers to release all that pent-up frustration from the pandemic and a rough year.

RELATED: Stressed out? Smash it out!


Finney's concept came to be after the local glass recycler stopped taking glass, as it was too heavy for them to transport to their facilities.

Consequently, she turned glass bottles into targets for destruction and a source of profit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrecyclingeconomysocietymental wellnessu.s. & worldstressfun stufftherapycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
9 prisoners run to restaurant for help from smuggling operation
Woman shot to death, 3 deputies wounded in Midtown shooting
Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton tell Austin restaurants to defy COVID-19 order
Cy-Fair firefighter injured trying to clear warehouse fire
Houston cyclist rides in shape of Texas through downtown
Sergeant killed in motorcycle accident after funeral escort job
Show More
Army drill sergeant shot to death in San Antonio, officials say
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
WI pharmacist awaiting charges for deliberately spoiling COVID-19 vaccine: officials
US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
Cannon full of 2020 complaints sends year out with a bang
More TOP STORIES News