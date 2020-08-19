Waller Co. Pct. 3 constable claims he was racially profiled when pulled over

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Waller County constable believes he was racially profiled by law enforcement when he was pulled over.Precinct 3 Constable Herschel Smith said he was stopped by someone from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office on Tuesday near the 17400 block of Katy Freeway, because they were looking for someone who pointed a weapon at a person while driving.Video from TransStar shows the constable in handcuffs. Smith also said the deputies who pulled him over had their guns drawn.ABC13 reached out to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office regarding the incident. Deputies said they stopped Smith because they received a weapons disturbance call stating the person who pointed the weapon had a car similar to the one Smith was driving.According to deputies, Smith told them he had flashed his lights at a person who was driving too fast.Smith, who is Black, claimed the officers who pulled him over were racially profiling him.Officials said an investigation is currently underway.