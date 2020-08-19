Waller Co. Pct. 3 constable claims he was racially profiled when pulled over

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Waller County constable believes he was racially profiled by law enforcement when he was pulled over.

Precinct 3 Constable Herschel Smith said he was stopped by someone from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office on Tuesday near the 17400 block of Katy Freeway, because they were looking for someone who pointed a weapon at a person while driving.

Video from TransStar shows the constable in handcuffs. Smith also said the deputies who pulled him over had their guns drawn.

ABC13 reached out to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office regarding the incident. Deputies said they stopped Smith because they received a weapons disturbance call stating the person who pointed the weapon had a car similar to the one Smith was driving.

According to deputies, Smith told them he had flashed his lights at a person who was driving too fast.

Smith, who is Black, claimed the officers who pulled him over were racially profiling him.

Officials said an investigation is currently underway.

