movie news

Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Disney live-action film

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

First look of reimagined Snow White ride at Disneyland

LOS ANGELES -- Rachel Zegler is going from the West Side to Disney.

Zegler, a Colombian-American actress who will make her feature film debut in December in the long-awaited Steven Spielberg-directed "West Side Story," has been cast to play iconic Disney princess Snow White in an upcoming live-action reimagining of the story, Disney confirmed to CNN.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale," director Marc Webb said in a statement.

Webb, whose other films include "(500) Days of Summer" and "The Amazing Spider-Man," has been signed on to direct the new take on Snow since May 2019.

Production is anticipated to begin in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymovie newsotrc
MOVIE NEWS
Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film
Academy unveils Oscars shortlist for several categories
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
TOP STORIES
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News