Railroad worker reflects on life and love at 100 years old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Those who reach 100 years old are fortunate, and among Houstonians, we have the honor of celebrating the long life of centenarian José Pérez.

Born a century ago on March 15, 1924, in Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico, Que Onda Magazine had the pleasure of interviewing him days before his 100th birthday celebration.

We talked with his warm family from their home that has been in the family for over 60 years, a home he formed alongside the love of his life, María de la Luz.

Pérez and de la Luz knew each other from a young age in their native Mexico. But he won her over when she was a school teacher and he had returned to Mexico after working in the United States.

Being the only one dressed in an elegant suit, Pérez caught the attention of de la Luz, as recounted by their daughters Rose Cordaway and Dr. Norma Pérez.

The lovers then settled in Houston, and had the privilege of enjoying 50 years of marriage until de la Luz passed away in 1998. They had nine children, 16 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

For a marriage, Jose confessed that understanding is key.

"Love each other and understand each other," Pérez said in Spanish.

Before his three children, Pérez emphasized the importance of effort and education.

Since his arrival in the U.S., Pérez never stopped working to support his family, working for several decades in the railroad industry until his retirement in 1987.

"Raising my children, that was my greatest achievement, and trying to keep them attached to school all the time," Pérez said, "so that they would study and take advantage of opportunities. Work hard and strive. No matter what the job is."

Pérez's story has not gone unnoticed, receiving proclamations from the mayor of Houston. Even after his retirement, he continues to stay active.

Before experiencing a fall that left him to use a walker, Pérez drove himself around, never forgetting to renew his driver's license. He also went for daily walks at Selena Quintanilla Park, and even worked years ago with his eldest son.

Pérez said he is a committed voter who participates in all elections.

With 100 years of life, Pérez has secured a legacy founded on love and effort, and a valuable life lesson in persistence. He overcame language and geographical barriers, and painful moments, including the loss of his wife.

"That's life, sometimes there are tough times but... life must be lived as the one above commands," Pérez said.

