UH alum proud on 'full circle moment' in his latest political satire play at Stages theater

"For me to have a play that I wrote at one of the theaters where I fell with theater as a kid, it's such a full circle moment," Bernardo Cubría, a UH alum and playwright, told ABC13.

"For me to have a play that I wrote at one of the theaters where I fell with theater as a kid, it's such a full circle moment," Bernardo Cubría, a UH alum and playwright, told ABC13.

"For me to have a play that I wrote at one of the theaters where I fell with theater as a kid, it's such a full circle moment," Bernardo Cubría, a UH alum and playwright, told ABC13.

"For me to have a play that I wrote at one of the theaters where I fell with theater as a kid, it's such a full circle moment," Bernardo Cubría, a UH alum and playwright, told ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If politics gets you upset, don't get mad. Bernardo Cubría wants you to laugh instead.

After having a political war of words on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Cubría took his frustration and issues with the Latino vote and wrote a comedy.

The play known as "The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote" is a political satire. The main character is a professor who, in need of money, reluctantly accepts a job advising a political party, helping them understand the Latino vote.

"It's a comedy. It's a satire. It's not meant to preach," he said. "It's actually meant to make fun of the notion that all Latino people should agree with each other, which is just crazy. We all know that."

Cubría was born in Mexico City and is currently based in Los Angeles, but he had deep roots in H-town. He moved to Houston at age two and graduated from the University of Houston. He said his latest work playing at Stages is a dream come true.

"For me to have a play that I wrote at one of the theaters where I fell with theater as a kid, it's such a full circle moment," Cubría shared.

The 42-year-old said he grew up in a household, where politics was always part of the conversation.

"My dad and my mom encouraged us to have strong opinions. To argue them, sometimes to our determent," he said.

Now, as a playwright, the father of two is using his talents to tackle complex issues with humor. And while this play is meant to make you laugh, Bernardo hopes it gets a conversation going.

The production is running through Oct. 6. For tickets and information, visit the Stages' website.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, X and Instagram.