Dad, 50, opens up about welcoming quadruplets

A Texas family has nearly doubled in size after welcoming quadruplets this summer.

Gaby Hagler, 39, and Patrick Hagler, 50, found out at their 12-week ultrasound that they were expecting not one but four babies.

"We thought we were looking at two views of the same baby and then possibly four but the ultrasound tech was all excited and she's counting 'one, two, three, oh wait, no, no, wait, there's four,'" Gaby Hagler, a real estate broker, recalled to "Good Morning America."

"We're like, 'Four? Four what? Four limbs? Like what are we counting?' And she's like, 'Well, look, look up there. What do you see?' And there were four different babies doing completely different things. So it was very clear at that point that it was not multiple views of the same baby."