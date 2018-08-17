A woman about to enter a gas station with a purse containing $75,000 in cash appears to be blindsided by two suspects going after her belongings, setting off a graphic chain of events.On Friday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office released video of the victim struggling with the suspects over her purse before she was run over by a suspect's backing car.This took place earlier in the day at about 10 a.m. at the Valero on Cypress North Houston at Highway 290.According to the constable's office, a deputy noticed the scuffle between the suspect, the woman and another man who appeared to be trying to save the victim. At that point, a car backs into the woman and the suspects make off with the purse.Before the incident, Constable Mark Hermann's office says the suspects followed the woman from a bank on F.M. 1960, where she made a large withdrawal.It is believed that the woman is a co-owner of the Valero store.The deputy chased the suspects and arrested one of them. The constable's office is looking for additional suspects and another car that was involved in the scuffle.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.