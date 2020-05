12-year-old bravely leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from his abusive father

MICHOACAN, Mexico -- A young boy made a brave decision to drop his puppy off at a shelter in order to shield it from his father's abuse.Andres, 12, left his pit bull with an animal shelter in Mexico. He included a note which said his father had kicked the puppy so hard that it was injured.Andres also left a toy for his dog, so it wouldn't forget him.After the shelter posted the story on their Facebook group , hundreds of people responded requesting to adopt the pit bull.The puppy is still receiving medical care, but will be ready to join a new family soon.