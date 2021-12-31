Tulsa police adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend at Oklahoma gas station

TULSA, Okla. -- The cutest little pups in Tulsa, Oklahoma have found new extra safe forever homes.These heroes have new titles -- pet parents,reported.The officers posted on social media Sunday.The post said that someone left the pups in a duffle bag on the counter at a gas station convenience store.When the officers got to the scene, four of them adopted four of the five puppies.They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.At the end of their post, they said #AdoptDontShop, reminding the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.An employee at the gas station adopted the fifth pup.