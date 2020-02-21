This new CPR app is saving lives in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County is joining a number of cities around the country in using an app that encourages everyday citizens to help save lives. If CPR certified, download the PulsePoint app and be ready if an emergency happens nearby.
PulsePoint empowers citizens to provide life-saving assistance to victims of sudden cardiac arrest by sending a notification right to their phone.
A one-month-old baby suddenly stopped breathing in Spokane, Washington in 2014. The shop owner called 911 and they all waited helplessly. Two blocks away, mechanic Jeff Olson heard an alarm go off on his phone and jumped into action, ultimately saving that baby's life.
"When I looked at it, it said CPR needed and it gave the address," Jeff Olson said.
Now, people in Montgomery County can do the same. In connected communities when an emergency dispatch goes out, anyone with the app downloaded who seems to be within walking distance of the emergency, will receive an alert. That notification will provide the public location of the emergency and the user can respond that they will help or not. The citizen can also hear the dispatch audio
The app will only direct you to a public location. It will not direct you to an event that is called in and considered dangerous. As of Friday morning, there were almost 100 CPR needed activation's within the last 24 hours.
