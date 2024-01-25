After 7 months, Gov. Abbott names new chair of state utility commission

Seven months after his predecessor resigned, Thomas Gleeson will take over as the chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Gleeson is the current executive director of the PUC, which regulates Texas' power grid and utility industries. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Gleeson to lead the agency's five-member board Jan. 19 and he was officially sworn in Jan. 23, according to the PUC.

"As a long-time employee of the PUCT, I'm deeply familiar with the duties and responsibilities of the agency," Gleeson said in a statement. "Even more importantly, as a husband, dad, and ratepayer, I know how the decisions we make here impact the daily lives and finances of Texas families."

The backstory

Gleeson will succeed Kathleen Jackson, who served as interim chair after Peter Lake resigned in June. Jackson will remain a commissioner.

Gleeson's appointment leaves one spot open on the PUC's five-member board. Commissioners are appointed by the governor for staggered six-year terms and confirmed by the Texas Senate.

Senators will not consider Gleeson's appointment until the next Texas legislative session, which is scheduled to begin in January 2025.

Gleeson held multiple roles at the PUC before becoming executive director in December 2020, according to a news release.

Quote of note

"Thomas Gleeson's longtime service at PUC and wealth of knowledge make him the ideal choice for chair of the commission," Abbott said in the release. "As a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience at the agency, including serving as executive director and chief operating officer, Thomas will help ensure Texans and Texas communities have the utility services they need."

Gleeson's term on the commission is set to expire in 2029.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.