Crowd gathers outside Harris County Jail after 3 reportedly arrested at pro-Palestine protest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A crowd of protestors clashed with authorities outside the Harris County Jail on Friday night while demanding the release of three arrested at an earlier demonstration in southwest Houston.

ABC13 sources saw some people chanting and others holding the Palestinian flag as the crowd demonstrated against what they deemed unjustified arrests that fall in line with Islamophobia.

According to the Houston Police Department, a large pro-Palestine protest began at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer Road.

As the demonstrators began to march, police said they instructed them to stay on the sidewalk due to busy rush hour traffic.

Officials said one protestor allegedly ignored the instructions and marched into the roadway, prompting others to follow.

Police said they repeatedly told the individual to get out of the road and arrested him when he didn't comply.

Two others were also arrested after allegedly attempting to intervene with the first arrest, authorities said.

In contrast, however, accounts from pro-Palestine activists paint a different picture.

The Dallas Chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement alleged that the arrests were unjustified and violent.

In a statement, the organization said that protesters were aggressively taken out of the crowd and arrested without any explanation.

The three individuals were reportedly taken into custody while fasting, which raised concerns about their treatment and whether they were given food or not.

The Palestinian Youth Movement said police officers have prevented community members from entering the building and have blocked the streets leading up to the jail.

The statement said any attempts to call the center have been met with vague and aggressive responses.

The Palestinian Youth Movement believes the arrests fall in line with Islamophobia, unjust targeting, and anti-Palestinian discrimination in Texas and around the country.

