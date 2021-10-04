3 valet workers identified in deadly crash caused by reckless driver near sports bar Friday night

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Prospect Park Sports Bar and Kitchen in the 3100 block of Fountain View Drive Friday night.
The driver of the vehicle involved was spotted by officers doing donuts in a parking lot when they tried to stop him, according to Houston police.
That's when the driver took off and later lost control, went into a ditch and crashed into three people, described by authorities as valets who were working outside the sports bar.
The three young men have been identified as 18-year-old Fnan Measho, 22-year-old Eric Orduna, and Nick Rodriguez.
"My son, and these poor other families are mourning just like us because of them," Eric's mother, Rose, said. "That police chase shouldn't have happened. It shouldn't have been like that. So, now we have to bury my son and two other young guys. One of them was my son's friend. Very good kids, just nice. It just breaks my heart."
Eric was the youngest of Rose's three children and described as a kind-hearted, hard worker who had a passion for cars.
"He always thought of others, always," Rose said. "His sister, his brother, his dad. But I think he was always focused more on me because of my health, and right now, I can't believe he's gone."
Measho's family said the former Bellaire High School track star was working to support his family. Measho was also studying Criminology at the University of Houston with the aspiration to be a police officer in order to protect the community he grew up in.
Both Measho and Orduna's families have set up fundraisers to help provide the victims a proper burial and resting place.
"Our family, we suffered [a] loss and tragedy at the hands of others," Eric's sister, Elizabeth, said. "My message is to just love on your family and just be there for each other. Life is just really short, and I'm going to mourn the loss of my baby brother for the rest of my life."
On Sunday evening, Prospect Park solely confirmed Rodriguez's identity. No other information on Rodriguez was available.
In addition to the confirmation, a representative from Prospect Park also announced the establishment would be hosting a balloon release in honor of the victims on Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
Houston police say the suspect had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital while in police custody.
Authorities told ABC13 that when he is released from the hospital, he's expected to be charged.
"One person decided they didn't want to get a ticket or go to jail," said Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney's Office Chief of Vehicular Crimes. "We're talking about three individuals who were just out here working. They were doing their job, coming back from parking cars to get more cars. This one is as egregious as we've seen in a very long time as a pursuit or something like that."
Prospect Park released the following statement Saturday afternoon:
"On Friday, October 1, 2021, at approximately 10:30 PM, there was an accident near the premises of Prospect Park South (3100 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057). 3 members of our contract valet team were fatally struck by a vehicle on Fairdale Rd. The incident is currently being investigated by the Houston Police Department. We have been in contact with the families of the victims, and we ask that you keep the families of the 3 victims in your thoughts and prayers. In the forthcoming days, we will have additional information listed on @Prospectparkhouston about how you can help us celebrate the lives of those lost."
For more on the victims involved in this tragedy, follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram