crime

Shooting death of prized steer prompts investigation

By
SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Austin County Sheriffs Office has opened an investigation into the shooting death of a competition steer.

The teen who owns the animal was just days away from showing it at the Austin County Fair.

"It was hard," said Corey Barrett.

He came outside Sunday morning to find his steer, Hawkeye on his side with a gunshot wound.

Corey is a well-known and very decorated FFA exhibitor. He has competed since he was 8-years old.

"You put in so much time effort and money and that's my lifestyle. That's what I like doing. I never want to quit," Barrett told Eyewitness news.

Authorities with the Austin County Sheriffs office say they are looking into the crime.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sealycrimecowlivestockagricultureshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Texas has 5 of the most miserable cities in America: study
Mayoral candidates get fired up over city's crime rate
Accused deputy killer's parole part of "systemic problem"
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by lightning in Spring
Amber Alert in Houston canceled, was result of domestic disturbance
Teen in serious condition after being hit by car in Crosby
Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree
Hempstead Mayor accused of abuse of official capacity
Restaurants to see more business during Astros' playoff run
What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game
Show More
Parked trains threaten safety of neighborhood: Residents
Increased security expected at theaters with release of 'Joker' movie
Summer steam continues, but fall is not far away
Female officers face firing if waist over 35 inches: Lawsuit
911 call released in search for 5-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News